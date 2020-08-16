It looks like Mother Nature is ready to start the monsoon, fingers crossed. Here's how things are shaping up for this evening and into the start of the week.
High pressure is situated over the Northern Arizona/Utah border. The position of this high opens the door for thunderstorm development.
Expected isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Mogollon Rim, in the White Mountains, and down through southeastern Arizona.
The isolated thunderstorms' main threats are damaging winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Small hail also can't be ruled out.
While we may not see rain in the Valley, forecast models are indicating that a strong outflow may produce a dust storm this afternoon and evening.
In terms of temperatures, the Valley will range between 110-115 over the next few days.
Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for Metro Phoenix, southern, western, and central Arizona through Wednesday evening.
A Heat Advisory remains in place for Gila county through Wednesday evening.
Another active storm day is possible again Monday and Tuesday, during the afternoon and evening hours, with the Valley potentially getting in on some thunderstorm activity, too.