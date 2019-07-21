High pressure migrating towards the Four Corners region and will set up shop on Monday. This will allow Gulf moisture to flow into the state next week and create fuel for thunderstorm development.
Storms will become more widespread during the afternoon and evening hours for eastern Arizona. The main threats for the high country and southeast Arizona are lightning and erratic gusty winds.
In the Valley, blowing dust is possible.
There's a better chance for the Valley to get rain, gusty winds, lightning and hail with thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Low storm chances remain in the forecast for the Valley Thursday and Friday.
Temperatures around the Valley will remain between 106 and 109 Sunday through Thursday.