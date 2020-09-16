Strong high pressure builds over our region over the next few days bringing rising temperatures. Today, look for a high of 107 degrees under sunny skies with light winds.
A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for ozone pollution. That means ozone could reach the unhealthful level at some point tomorrow afternoon or evening. Reducing driving helps to reduce ozone, and filling up your vehicle after dark also helps. And you have permission to put off cutting the grass with a gasoline-powered lawnmower.
Tomorrow, a Heat Warning has been issued for record temperatures in the Valley near 109 degrees. High pressure weakens a bit by the weekend and temperatures come down a bit, although they'll still be above average for this time of year.
The dry weather continue across Arizona, a pattern that’s expected to last well into next week, at least. The extreme drought conditions in central Arizona also are not going to get any help soon. The two-week outlook is incredibly dry for Arizona at this point.