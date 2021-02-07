Beautiful weather continues across Arizona this week as high pressure remains over the Pacific.
On Sunday we saw mostly sunny skies today with temps in the low 70s.
Heading into next week, conditions will remain dry across the Valley, but as the ridge of high pressure begins to flatten out, clouds will increase late Monday through Tuesday.
Despite the clouds, temperatures will top out in the mid-70s for the Valley.
In the high country, there's a slight chance for isolated showers during the second half of the week as a weak disturbance brushes by our state.
For the Valley, the only impacts that are expected are an increase in clouds and breezes, and a slight drop in temperatures.
Nonetheless, Valley highs look to stay in the 70s all week.
No rain is expected for Metro Phoenix over the next seven days.