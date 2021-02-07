Beautiful weather continues across Arizona for part two of the weekend, as high pressure remains over the Pacific.
Look for generally sunny skies today with highs about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal, statewide.
In Phoenix today, we should hit a high of 74 with a low of 44 tonight.
In the mountains, highs will range from the 50s to 60s.
Heading into next week, conditions will remain dry across the Valley, but as the ridge of high pressure begins to flatten out, clouds will increase late Monday through Tuesday.
Despite the clouds, temperatures will top out in the mid 70s for the Valley.
In the high country, there's a slight chance for isolated showers during the second half of the week as a weak disturbance brushes by our state.
For the Valley, the only impacts that are expected are an increase in clouds and breezes, and a slight drop in temperatures.
Nonetheless, Valley highs look to stay in the 70s all week.
No rain is expected for Metro Phoenix over the next seven days.