PHOENIX (Arizona's Weather Authority) -- It is a big week for stargazers, and the weather is cooperating with clear skies over the Phoenix area for the next few days. The Perseid meteor shower is peaking this week, and it is an event you don't want to miss.
The best places to spot the shooting stars are in areas that don't have any light pollution; it would be best to get outside the city.
This week we also have a full moon that will hamper the visibility, but if you wake up early in the morning -- before sunrise -- you will get a good show.
Set your alarm
About an hour before sunrise -- which is at 5:48 a.m. -- would be prime viewing time because the moon will be low on the horizon. We have the potential of seeing dozens of Perseid meteors per hour.
Meteors are pieces of asteroids that are floating in space. Once they enter our atmosphere, they burn bright streaks in the night sky that are visible to the naked eye. You don't need a telescope.
"Perseid meteors, caused by debris left behind by the Comet Swift-Tuttle, began streaking across the skies in late July and will peak on the night of August 12," according to NASA's blog.
So set your alarm early and take the family out to catch the show this week.
If you get some great pictures, please share them with us on our Arizona Weather Authority page.
Want to see some “shooting stars?" You’re in luck! STEP 1: Go outside! 🌃STEP 2: Pick an observing spot away from bright lights 👀STEP 3: Look up and take in the beauty of the Perseid meteor shower 🌠Details: https://t.co/DeBDgC9t5E pic.twitter.com/czhirfHI9k— NASA (@NASA) August 12, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.