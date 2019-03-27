Corbin Jaeger was 25 years old when he drove across rural Texas two years ago in pursuit of a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado.
He had driven from his home, here in the Valley, and was on a solo chasing trip though most times he chased with others. Jaeger was driving westbound on FM2794 and officials say he had the right-of-way as he approached the intersection of County Road 419.In the intersection, Jaeger’s vehicle was struck by a northbound vehicle. Jaeger, as well as the two men in the other vehicle, were all killed in the accident.
On March 26, a lawsuit was filed by Jaeger’s mother who alleges her son was killed negligently by those in the other car. The two people in the other car were also chasing storms and were livestreaming their storm-chasing on the Weather Channel’s Facebook page. For the Weather Channel. She is seeking 125 million dollars in damages.
There are no witnesses to the accident on March 27, 2017. However, there is video from the Chevy Suburban driven by Randall Yarnell and Kelley Williamson. The video cuts off just before the accident. It is eerie to watch when the video ends: you can clearly see the intersection where the accident occurred but no other vehicle in frame. We do not know if there is any video or photos in either vehicle that may have captured those terrible, deadly moments. For reasons not known, the live stream cut out at that moment. But if you watch the stream, readily available on YouTube, you can see their connection to the internet was not very good.
The lawsuit alleges Yarnell and Williamson, known as the “Storm Wranglers” on the Weather Channel, were traveling around 70 miles an hour and ran a stop sign leading to the crash. Further, the suit alleges the two ran four other stop signs during the same live stream and that their “reckless” driving was something known to the people at the Weather Channel.
These were senseless deaths that didn’t have to happen. Yarnell and Williamson started chasing for fun and their videos caught the eye of folks at the Weather Channel. Over time, they got their own show and the pressure to perform and provide exciting video must have grown.
The Weather Channel is not commenting so we don’t really know if Yarnell and Williamson were regular “employees” or “freelancers.” Most likely the latter so unless they were producing exciting video for people to watch, they weren’t getting paid. Perhaps that is why, as the lawsuit alleges, they routinely violated speed limits, drove reckless and ran stop signs. They were on the chase and they wanted to get the video.
I don’t know how the lawsuit will turn out, who was right, who was wrong. That’s for a judge and jury to decide. But it does highlight an increasing concern within the weather community about the sheer numbers of storm chasers and what people are doing just to get the best video. Everyone knows if you get a shot of a monster tornado tearing up a small town, the Weather Channel and all the networks around the country and even the world are going to buy it. While you won’t get rich, it’s a very good pay day for an afternoon chasing storms.
Back in the day, before cell phone radar and instant live capabilities just about everywhere, there were only a few storm chasers on the road. In the 1980s, I went with the famous Howard Bluestein crew out of Oklahoma University on a chase. We drove from Norman, Oklahoma to west Texas and back and saw only one other person chasing the storms. Bluestein pulled over to use a pay phone to call and get information on what the radar was showing. That’s right. We didn’t even have a cell phone that worked in rural areas. I know, the stone age.
Now everyone can be a chaser and follow the storms on their smartphones and live stream on Facebook and that’s alright by me. But what’s not alright is the dangerous situations that occur when thousands of people converge around a small area in Kansas waiting for a series of potentially tornadic thunderstorms to pop. There are literally hundreds of cars chasing big storms. You can find videos of storm chaser gridlock on rural midwestern roads as tornadoes near. One day a tornado will strike such a log jam of cars and the toll will be too high.
In 2013, the Weather Channel itself had a crew barely survive a tornado in Oklahoma when their vehicle was tossed into a nearby field. Longtime storm chaser Tim Samaras, his son Paul Samaras and meteorologist Carl Young, all in another vehicle, were killed in that same deadly storm in El Reno. Nobody knows how many people have been killed chasing storms, but more deaths and injuries are likely as folks try and put themselves in foolish and dangerous situations just to capture video of a tornado for their livestream or Instagram page. They watch the movie “Twister” and they’re on their way.
Corbin was a new storm chaser who had started with the monsoon in Arizona and was branching out to the tornado season in the Midwest. I didn’t know him but have learned from his friends and family the passion he had for weather. I wish he was still storm chasing. I wish that Yarnell and Williams were still storm chasing as well. I don’t want any more storm chasers to die.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.