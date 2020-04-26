Record heat and hottest week of the year so far

(ARIZONA'S WEATHER AUTHORITY) -- Sunday officially marked our first triple digit day of the year, our first Excessive Heat Warning of 2020, and kicked off our first heat wave of the season. Here we go, Phoenix! I've been getting a lot of questions from viewers asking if this means we're in the triple digits from here on out through the summer months. Fortunately, the answer is no. Still, this week's heat wave is a significant one.
The normal or "average" high temperature for this time of year in Phoenix is about 87 to 88 degrees. The record for Sunday was 101 degrees. That was until we set a new one at 102 degrees. Yikes! And that's only the beginning. As of Sunday night, the forecast for the new week ahead includes high temperatures between 101 and 106 degrees, with records likely being either tied or broken again on Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, 105 degrees is the hottest temperature ever recorded at Phoenix's Sky Harbor airport (where we take our official records) in the month of April. That was recorded both on April 9, 1992 and April 22, 2012. Right now, a high of 105 degrees looks very possible for Wednesday, and 106 degrees is in forecast for Thursday. Some models show we could climb as high as 107 degrees on Thursday.
Typically, a ridge of high pressure this strong doesn't happen for our region until May. With temperatures this warm, it's no surprise the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for both Sunday and Monday. It will also be in effect Wednesday and Thursday. These warnings mean that people are urged to spend less time outside, especially in the heat of the day. Hydrate more. Check on your elderly or at-risk neighbors, and protect your pets too. This type of heat is dangerous. These certainly aren't the hottest temperatures we'll see this summer, but this is our first big heat wave of the season. And again, it's earlier than normal.
So what's the rest of spring and the summer ahead look like? Fortunately, temperatures will start to come down a bit by next weekend. Looking further ahead, the Climate Prediction Center models show above average temperatures for May, but also a high probability that this summer will bring above average heat as well.
Check out their prediction for June, July and August temperatures:
The monsoon may bring some relief in the form of rain, but at this point there's no clear direction on whether it will be an active season or not, compared to normal. The CPC's models currently show equal chances for above or below average rainfall for the summer months.
Check out the CPC's prediction for June, July and August precipitation chances:
We'll keep you updated as we get closer. In fact, the Arizona's Weather Authority team is hard at work right now on our annual monsoon special! We can't wait to bring that to you in June. In the meantime, stay safe in this week's heat!