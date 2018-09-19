For the first time in more than two weeks, the Valley got some wet weather.
Sky Harbor has received 0.17" of rain so far since the storm started. It's the first time the official gauge got rain in 15 days.
The storm has brought light to moderate rain to most of the Phoenix area, especially during the afternoon hours.
A few spots near west of Casa Grande have seen more than 1 inch of rain so far on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather in Arizona]
Here are some other rain totals:
- Chandler: 0.35"
- Queen Creek: 0.31"
- Laveen: 0.28"
- Mesa: 0.24"
The rain is due to monsoon moisture moving in from the south. A flash flood watch is in effect for the Phoenix area until 11 p.m.
The rain also brought cooler temperatures. At 1 p.m., it was 81 degrees in Phoenix, well below average, and the coolest 1 p.m. reading since June 16, officials said.
Light to moderate rain cont. in the Valley but t-storms popping up further west along I-10 and south near I-8. #azwx pic.twitter.com/xCZ4B5X8YC— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 19, 2018
Seeing light to moderate rain become more widespread across most of the Phoenix area over the past hour. A few spots near west of Casa Grande have measured over one inch of rain so far today. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Kfe3hqQCCI— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 19, 2018
At 1PM it is 81F in Phoenix, which is the coolest 1PM reading since June 16. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 19, 2018
1245PM Light/moderate rain continues across central Arizona, with heavier showers/storms near Casa Grande. #azwx pic.twitter.com/J7ltnRvblS— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 19, 2018
