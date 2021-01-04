SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a little late for mistletoe, but not too late to tell a fuller story about the well-known but sort of notorious plant. I sent out a tweet around Christmas when I was hiking around the desert and posted a picture of mistletoe. Yes, it grows in the desert.
All the quaint old tales of kissing under the mistletoe aside, the plant is parasitic. It lives off the tree where it hangs. There are 1,500 varieties in the world and in the Sonoran desert, the most common type is Phoradendron californicum. Yes, I had to look that up. Sometimes called the mesquite mistletoe, it’s scientifically termed a hemiparasitic and is native to Southern California, Nevada, Arizona and northern Mexico in elevations up to 4,600 feet.
Hemiparasitic is a fancy word meaning while the plant does take nutrients from the tree it attaches to, it also does its own photosynthesis. OK, I’m done with all the big words, how about some pictures? Once I started looking for it, I found a fair amount on my 3-mile route.
Here’s a little one in a Palo Verde tree and it kind of looks like the cold, morning weather may have been taking a toll on the mistletoe.
Here’s a couple of little bunches in an Ironwood tree.
Sadly, this clump of mistletoe seems to be getting the most of this Palo Verde tree.
A closer look shows its really imbedded around that tree.
I will say that even though I saw more mistletoe than I expected once I started looking for it, where I was hiking, I saw it in only a very small percentage of the trees.