There wasn't much rain during Monsoon 2019.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - See you later, Monsoon 2019.

Monday is the final day of the season, and it was a dry one. In fact, here in Phoenix, it was the fifth driest ever on record. Sky Harbor ended up with just .66” of rain. We should see 2.71 inches.

Final Monsoon Numbers

5th Driest Monsoon On Record

It was even worse up in Flagstaff.

They received just 2.08” of rain, the driest monsoon ever. Other areas of the state like the Grand Canyon, Show Low and Bellemont also had the driest monsoon on record.

Valley Monsoon Rain Totals

Final rain totals for the Monsoon 2019

Thankfully we ended the season with three days of measurable rain in the state or the numbers would have been worse. The monsoon runs from June 15 to Sept. 30.

Some areas of the Valley were lucky, receiving over 4” of rain. But this year, hardly any rain at Sky Harbor. Hopefully, this October will end up like last October where we saw some nice tropical systems bring us some much-needed rain.

