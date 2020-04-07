PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those of you entering the Arizona's Family first 103 contest, we’ve dug up some information that may help nail down your guess. Actually, the National Weather Service office here in Phoenix dug it up, so thanks to them. I’m just passing it along. Remember, the contest is for the first 103-degree reading at Sky Harbor Airport.
We’ll start with last year. Our first 103-degree day came on June 6. The National Weather Service didn’t have the time recorded but my recollection it happened in either the 2 o’clock or 3 o’clock hour.
OK, here are the little factoids that may help inform your guess. Since the year 2000, the average first 103-degree day is May 18. Since the beginning of the Phoenix record, 1896, the average first 103-degree day is May 25. So it appears, on average, it’s getting earlier.
Since the year 2000, the earliest 103-degree day was April 21, 2012. The earliest since 1896 is April 7, 1989.
Since the year 2000, the latest 103-degree day was last year, June 6. The latest all-time is June 23, 1964.
And for the rest of us that love to track the first 100, here’s some info on that. Since 1892, the average first 100 has been on May 12. In the past 20 years of “record,” the first 100-degree day has been on May 2. And the earliest 100? We’re way past that. It was March 26 of 1988.