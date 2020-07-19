When our dry riverbeds and washes begin to flow due to thunderstorms caused by our Monsoon, a team at the Flood Control District of Maricopa County [FCDMC] is watching it all to keep you and your family safe.
Because let’s face it, during our summer Monsoon sometimes it rains, sometimes it pours, and both can cause flooding in a flash in the Valley.
"When we have flash flooding, it happens quickly and usually end quickly," said Meteorologist Daniel Henz with FCDMC.
The reason we see so much flooding in the valley is because most of it falls around Maricopa County and tends to run right into Phoenix metro.
Keeping on top of all of that extra flowing water is FCDMC with their ALERT network. With over 400 environmental modeling stations, which are composed of 350 rain gauges, 200 stream gauges and more than 40 weather stations, spread across Maricopa County and five adjoining counties, it is the largest network in the United States. The data collected is sent to the meteorologist team at the flood control district in real-time.
"When the rain turns to run-off, we look at how much water is moving through the streams and washes, where it's going, and how fast it's going," said Henz.
This also helps with operating dam basins and channels to see where a potential hazard may be and put an emergency action plan in place.
"We are warning the municipalities, the people that protect the public. We are getting the information right away so they can go out and do their job again, whether it be close a roadway or evacuate homes or communities," said Henz.
The goal is to get the information out to the people who need it as quickly as possible. In major storm events like the floods of 2014, the control room becomes an alert operations center with meteorologists, dam safety operators, department of emergency and GIS staff.