(Arizona's Weather Authority) -- There is talk that there could be two leagues in baseball -- the Cactus League and the Grapefruit League. This would be so cool to see, and I think it could happen. Having baseball back would bring a bit of comfort to our country.

+2 AP sources: MLB, union discuss playing all games in Arizona Ideas are still in the early stage, and the Arizona option would have many obstacles to overcome, the people said.

Many people say that you can't play baseball outside in July in Phoenix. I agree, but you can play baseball in Prescott, Payson, and Flagstaff. Have the teams practice at their training facilities in the Valley and then play up north where it is much cooler.

Average high temperature in July

Prescott: 88°

Flagstaff: 82°

Payson: 92°

What about drive times? A drive to Prescott is only 1 hour and 20 minutes. Compare that to the Grapefruit League in Florida, where some fields are 3 hours away.

If there are no fans, just TV crews and baseball personnel, find a nice field in the high country and play ball!