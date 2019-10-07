PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We get a lot of questions here at the Arizona Weather Authority, but the one we hear all the time is about that magical 100-degree number.
“Are we done with the 100s, or what?!”
Several people asked me that this weekend and I don’t blame them. Our summer was long and hot!
Well, I have some good news for you. We are almost out of the woods!
If you look at the records, the average last date we see 100 degrees is Oct. 3 in Phoenix.
The week ahead shows we likely won’t hit 100 degrees. Yes!
I looked at some long-range forecast models, and as of now, there doesn’t seem to be any major heat in the future.
Now, keep in mind, the farther into the future we look the less reliable the forecast is, but we will see!
You may be wondering what is the latest we’ve ever seen 100-degree heat in Phoenix.
Well, that was an impressive year back in 2016.
That October we hit 100 on October 27th! Yikes!
Hopefully we don’t repeat that this year.