PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Have you heard? It's fall, y'all!
The Autumnal Equinox happened Sept. 23 marking the astronomical start of fall. Meteorological fall starts Oct. 1. Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the sun, while meteorological seasons are based on the seasonal temperature cycle.
Here in Arizona, our weather rarely follows either start to fall, and it typically takes us until Halloween to get a big cool down. But we caught a break this year with cooler than average temperatures for much of last week and this week too! (Full forecast link here: azfamily.com/weather).
This cooler weather means we can finally get out and about a little more, enjoy those pumpkin spice lattes and maybe make our favorite fall soups. I have a couple in my rotation, but what we call "Arizona soup" is by far my family's favorite! I usually make it about once a month in the fall and winter, including on Halloween when we like to have friends over before trick-or-treating. It's always a crowd-pleaser!
We adapted the recipe from this one from Heather Christo. We pretty much make it as she recommends, but we add a few cans of corn and skip the chili powder. Click here to see the original recipe.
