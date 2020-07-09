PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We're coming up on a hot weekend, even by Phoenix standards, and we thought we'd just show you the days where we got to 117 degrees or more in Phoenix. Believe this, when I started forecasting at 3TV, the record all-time high was 118. We've come a long way since then.
In fact, there are only 25 days in the history of weather records in Phoenix when we've gotten to 117 degrees or more. That's 25 days out of 45,260 days on record (approximately). Another way to look at it: if we get to 117 degrees (or more) this weekend, it will be a one-in-five year event. We just don't get this hot this often, contrary to common lore.
Here's a list of the hottest days in Phoenix:
Historical Hot Days in Phoenix
(Updated July 9, 2020)
122 Degrees
June 26, 1990
121 Degrees
July 28, 1995
120 Degrees
June 25, 1990
119 Degrees
June 29, 2013
June 20, 2017
118 Degrees
July 16, 1925
June 24, 1929
July 11, 1958
July 4, 1989
June 27, 1990
June 28, 1990
July 27, 1995
July 21, 2006
July 2, 2011
June 19, 2016
June 19, 2017
July 7, 2018
117 Degrees
July 3, 1907
June 28, 1979
June 29, 1994
July 15, 1998
July 16, 2003
Aug. 26, 2011
Aug. 14, 2015
June 21, 2017
It's interesting to note we have two August days that got to 117. We usually don't think of temps getting that high so late in the summer.