Extreme heat

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We're coming up on a hot weekend, even by Phoenix standards, and we thought we'd just show you the days where we got to 117 degrees or more in Phoenix. Believe this, when I started forecasting at 3TV, the record all-time high was 118. We've come a long way since then.

In fact, there are only 25 days in the history of weather records in Phoenix when we've gotten to 117 degrees or more. That's 25 days out of 45,260 days on record (approximately). Another way to look at it: if we get to 117 degrees (or more) this weekend, it will be a one-in-five year event. We just don't get this hot this often, contrary to common lore.

Here's a list of the hottest days in Phoenix:

Historical Hot Days in Phoenix

(Updated July 9, 2020)

122 Degrees

June 26, 1990

121 Degrees

July 28, 1995

120 Degrees

June 25, 1990

119 Degrees

June 29, 2013

June 20, 2017

118 Degrees

July 16, 1925

 June 24, 1929

July 11, 1958

July 4, 1989

   June 27, 1990

   June 28, 1990

 July 27, 1995

 July 21, 2006

July 2, 2011

  June 19, 2016

  June 19, 2017

July 7, 2018

117 Degrees

July 3, 1907

  June 28, 1979

  June 29, 1994

 July 15, 1998

 July 16, 2003

  Aug. 26, 2011

  Aug. 14, 2015

  June 21, 2017

It's interesting to note we have two August days that got to 117. We usually don't think of temps getting that high so late in the summer.

3TV Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman always has his eye on the radar and how weather conditions might affect the people of Arizona.  He also loves telling those quintessential stories that are uniquely Arizona. With 35 years of experience forecasting weather and his vast knowledge of Arizona and its micro climates, Royal is an Arizona Weather Authority. 
 
 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you