Dangerous heat continues in the Valley today. An active weekend of storms is expected in the high country, with blowing dust possible in the Valley. Click for the forecast.
Paul Horton:Connect with
From your trusted AZ Family weather team, configure the interactive radar to see what's most important to you.
Dangerous heat continues in the Valley today. An active weekend of storms is expected in the high country, with blowing dust possible in the Valley. Click for the forecast.
From Northern Arizona University's campus to downtown Prescott, check out today's weather conditions live.