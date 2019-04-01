Plan on a partly cloudy day today in Arizona for your Monday.
High pressure will keep all of the rain and snow to the north and temperatures are just a few degrees above normal.
High temperatures in the Valley will top out around 84 degrees later on this afternoon.
A weak storm system will clip the northern part of the state for Tuesday, kicking up the wind in northern Arizona. Gusts of 40-plus miles per hour are possible in Mohave County and near the Grand Canyon.
We will see some breezes in Phoenix, but nothing too bad.
Temperatures fall for the middle of the week, with highs around 80 degrees in Phoenix on Wednesday.
We'll stay dry for at least the next seven days in the Valley.
Have a great day!