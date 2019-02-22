PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The massive winter storm broke Phoenix Sky Harbor's daily rainfall record on Thursday.
Rain gauges recorded 1.01" of rain for Thursday, smashing the 1973 record of .73".
The rain did not let up overnight and even more is expected throughout Friday morning into the afternoon.
An additional quarter of an inch of rain is still expected.
Thunderstorms are possible as the storm moves out of the state by tonight.
Morning drivers will wake up to some flooded streets, especially in Apache Junction and Phoenix.
Seventh Avenue is flooded at the Moon Valley wash, just north of Coral Gables.
Apache Junction has the following closures due to flooded roads:
• Intersection of Tepee Street and Cortez Road.
• Roundup Tree, east of Meridian Drive.
• Shiprock Street, east of Meridian Drive.
