A cool and calm morning is ahead in Phoenix for your Tuesday.
Plan on temps in the 60's and 70's with dry conditions.
We will see highs climb to around 101 later today.
High pressure will strengthen a bit for the middle of the week, bringing more 100-degree days.
Highs will hover around 100 through the end of the workweek.
So far we have seen 142 days of 100 degrees or higher in Phoenix. We will likely tie that record today and then break it on Wednesday. Yay?
We will see high pressure weaken for Saturday and Sunday.
Highs will subsequently fall to the mid 90's for your weekend.
It looks like we will stay dry for the weekend and heading into next week.
Have a great day.