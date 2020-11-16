It was nice start to the morning with lows in the mid 50s, but the big warm-up came in the afternoon.
A strong ridge of high pressure parked right over the top of our state is bringing record high temperatures the next few days.
In Phoenix today, we had already hit 90 degrees by 1:30 p.m. This breaks the record high temperature set at Sky Harbor back in 1999.
And, it marks the latest day in the year that Phoenix has ever hit 90 degrees, ever! (Or at least since we started keeping records back in 1895.)
Later this week, we'll see a low pressure system pass just north of us and it will bring clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.
Any chance of rain, you might ask? Nope. In fact, we've gone 88 days now without any rainfall. It's even worse in Yuma,. That city has gone 218 days without rain, adn the streak will continue.