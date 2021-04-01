Phoenix just hit the first 90-degree mark of the year on Thursday at 12:55 p.m.
And it's only getting hotter. There’s plenty more potential for some record high temperatures this coming weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over Arizona. Friday, we expect to be in the low 90s. Saturday we’ll be in the mid-to-upper 90s and on Easter Sunday, our current forecast is 99 degrees. If we get there, that would be a record for the date, but not the hottest Easter in Phoenix. On April 15, 1990 we got to 100 degrees when Easter fell later on the calendar. None the less, it will be a very warm weekend.
By the way, the coolest high we’ve ever had on Easter was 57 degrees on March 28, 1937. And the last time it rained on Easter was in 1999, but it didn’t rain much. In 1989, March 26, showers and thunderstorms basically took out the whole outdoor time, with more than an inch of rain fall at many Valley locations.
As we look ahead, temperatures will moderate later next week. By Tuesday, we’ll drop off into the low-90s and by Wednesday we should be in the mid-80s. No rain is in the 10-day forecast for Arizona and as we’ve been talking about, March is ending with slightly cooler than normal temperatures.