PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix area is finally seeing some rain and storms early Wednesday morning after a lackluster monsoon and several dry weeks following.

Showers began popping up in the West Valley just before 3 a.m.

Rain soaked a lot of Interstate 10 heading into and out of Phoenix near the Buckeye and Goodyear area. Those showers turned into lightning-producing thunderstorms as they continued over Surprise and Peoria. According to the National Weather Service, that storm was capable of producing pea-sized hail.

A low pressure system is going across Arizona and is expected to produce numerous storms to the mountains, especially east and northeast of Phoenix.

North of the Valley has better chances throughout the day for showers and storms, particularly from Flagstaff into Rim County and the White Mountains.

Snow isn't ruled out for some of the higher elevations, above 10,000 feet. However, it would just be a dusting if any along the Mogolllon Rim.

 

