PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix area is finally seeing some rain and storms early Wednesday morning after a lackluster monsoon and several dry weeks following.
[PHOTOS: Rain, lightning in Phoenix area Wednesday morning]
Showers began popping up in the West Valley just before 3 a.m.
[WATCH: Early morning rain in the Phoenix area]
Rain soaked a lot of Interstate 10 heading into and out of Phoenix near the Buckeye and Goodyear area. Those showers turned into lightning-producing thunderstorms as they continued over Surprise and Peoria. According to the National Weather Service, that storm was capable of producing pea-sized hail.
[FORECAST: Morning rain moving through Phoenix area]
[RAINFALL TOTALS: See how much fell in your neighborhood]
A low pressure system is going across Arizona and is expected to produce numerous storms to the mountains, especially east and northeast of Phoenix.
[RAW VIDEO: Hail reported in Tolleson during Wednesday storm]
North of the Valley has better chances throughout the day for showers and storms, particularly from Flagstaff into Rim County and the White Mountains.
[RADAR: See storms before you head out the door]
Snow isn't ruled out for some of the higher elevations, above 10,000 feet. However, it would just be a dusting if any along the Mogolllon Rim.
Nice little band of T-Storms headed into west Phoenix and downtown. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/AdE5fzp6xe— Royal Norman (@royalnorman) November 6, 2019
Heavy rain for the I-17 corridor in PHX over the next 30 minutes. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Z6WRljRr2B— Royal Norman (@royalnorman) November 6, 2019