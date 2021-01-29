The fourth storm in about a week and a half is set to hit Arizona today with Valley rain, isolated thunderstorms, high elevation snow and gusty winds.
This storm won't be as cold as the last, nonetheless, snow levels start between 5,000 feet and 6,000 feet by mid-morning, then drop to levels between 3,500 and 4,000 feet.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 6,000 feet from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.
Snow totals of 4 to 8 inches are possible above 6,000 feet, with 1 to 4 inches possible above 4,500 feet.
Rain falling on top of the snowpack in the mountains will runoff to the low elevations, so there's a Flood Watch for the Tonto Basin in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
For the Valley, the day will start off partly to mostly cloudy. Rain showers will move into the Valley from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m.
Rainfall totals will range from 0.10 inch to 0.40 inch around the Valley, with up to an inch in the higher elevations outside metro Phoenix.
There's also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms that may produce strong winds and small hail.
Winds will become gusty this afternoon, especially in the high country, with southwest gusts of 20 to 35 mph possible.
Temperatures will also be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler this afternoon than yesterday afternoon.
The storm should be out of Arizona by early Saturday morning, leaving a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day.
Valley highs will drop to the low 60s Saturday, but rise to the low 70s for Sunday through Tuesday.
Morning lows will be in the 40s.
Another colder storm has the potential to hit Arizona by the middle of next week. Stay tuned!