Another warm day ahead in Phoenix for your Monday!
Plan on a high temperature of around 93 degrees later today in the Valley. Our normal high for today is 82 degrees. High pressure will keep our temperatures will be above normal all week long, with highs hovering in the low to mid 90s.
Plan on partly cloudy skies and dry conditions for this week. We could see a few drops of rain here and there, but don't look for widespread rain or thunderstorms this week.
We will see these warm streak break by the weekend when temperatures fall into the 70s.
As a trough approaches, we will see the wind kick up for this weekend. Have a great week.