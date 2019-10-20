Fantastic weather continues in the Valley with cool mornings, sunny skies, light breezes and warm afternoons.
Little change in our weather pattern for Monday as the low pressure system that brought us our gusty winds continues to head east. Afternoon temperatures will remain at if not just below normal.
High pressure briefly strengthens Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing temperatures to warm a few degrees.
Towards the end of the week, another area of low pressure will track to the north of Arizona, dropping temperatures a few degrees as we get clipped by it's cold front.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.