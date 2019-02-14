Here comes the rain, started falling around 10 am in the west valley and now we are seeing widespread rain throughout the valley.
We’re not expecting much in the way of snow except at the very highest elevations of the state. Snow level will be around 8,500 feet.
The main plum of moisture will make it this afternoon around 4pm, not good for the evening commute and rain will continue on until 10 this evening. Rainfall amounts in the 1/2-inch to 1-inch range.
Some areas in the mountains could get 2 inches of rain or more, resulting in some flash flooding.
Rain will come to an end in the early morning hours on Friday, we should see a high around 65 and then dry things out for the weekend.