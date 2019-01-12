Tonight, the Valley will see light showers spread from west to east, with the bulk of the rain during the overnight hours. The showers should end by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will be low, ranging from .05" to .10" of an inch.
In terms of snow, timing will be from Saturday evening through noon Sunday. Snow levels will drop to about 5000 feet with 1 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Driving conditions will be challenging to maneuver with icy roads and reduced visibility during this time.
Conditions dry out Sunday afternoon through Monday. Unsettled weather begins Tuesday and continues through the end of the week for Arizona. As a series of storms brings more chances for Valley rain and high country snow.