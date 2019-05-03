High clouds and breezes will move into Sunday as an area of low pressure pushes east. Afternoon temperatures will remain about 5 degrees above normal for Sunday.
By Monday, temperatures take a tumble and a few showers will develop across northern Arizona.
As the low pressure system meanders into Arizona, showers and storms will increase in coverage across the high country Tuesday. The Valley will like stay dry, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.
By the end of the week, temperatures will remain about five to ten degrees below normal with off and on showers and T-storms in the high country.
For the Valley, a slight chance of showers is on track for late Thursday night into Friday morning.