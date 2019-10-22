The ridge of high pressure bringing warm weather to Arizona will start to weaken after tomorrow and cooler temps will result the rest of the week. A rather quick moving storm will drop down the Rockies past the Four Corners area of Arizona and bring rather windy and cooler conditions by Thursday. However, no rain is the metro Phoenix forecast.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the low-90s but by Thursday, we’ll be around 89. Look for temperatures in the 80s into early next week and by Tuesday, we’ll be in the 70s.
BTW, the long range forecast for Halloween around the Valley is sunshine with a high around 80.