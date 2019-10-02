We've had a mild couple of days in the Valley of the Sun, but a warming trend is about to begin.
Look for sunshine, light winds and a high of just 91 degrees today in the Valley. That's below average for this time of year, which is closer to 94 degrees.
As a trough of low pressure to our north finally exits our region today, high pressure will shift toward Arizona over the next few days and strengthen. That will warm temperatures to the mid 90s for Thursday through Saturday, with upper 90s to near 100 for Sunday and into early next week.
While no rain is expected in the Valley for the next 7 days, there's a chance for showers across mainly Eastern Arizona on Thursday.