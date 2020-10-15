It’s amazing what we get used to. The temperature is down from yesterday, but just a few degrees. But overall, we’re still running about 10 degrees above average during the afternoons around the Valley.
That’s going to start changing a little bit into next week, but still, warmer than normal temps will persist through all of next week.
A bit of good news. While we do have 100 degrees in the forecast for Friday, there’s a decent chance that will be that last 100-degree-day of the year. Wouldn't that be great! The overall weather pattern is changing, and while it’s not getting any wetter for Arizona, it is bringing back more regular-type temperatures.
Right now, we’ve got a long-range forecast for Halloween that puts highs in the mid-80s.
We really do need some rain and snow in the state. The last measurable rain in Phoenix was back on August 29th, 56 days ago. And we continue to see long-range outlooks that are not favorable to much precipitation.