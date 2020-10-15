Plan on a sunny and dry day ahead with highs in the upper 90s later today. We will hang right around 100 degrees for your Friday, as well.

It’s amazing what we get used to. The temperature is down from yesterday, but just a few degrees. But overall, we’re still running about 10 degrees above average during the afternoons around the Valley.

That’s going to start changing a little bit into next week, but still, warmer than normal temps will persist through all of next week.

A bit of good news. While we do have 100 degrees in the forecast for Friday, there’s a decent chance that will be that last 100-degree-day of the year. Wouldn't that be great! The overall weather pattern is changing, and while it’s not getting any wetter for Arizona, it is bringing back more regular-type temperatures.

Right now, we’ve got a long-range forecast for Halloween that puts highs in the mid-80s.

We really do need some rain and snow in the state. The last measurable rain in Phoenix was back on August 29th, 56 days ago. And we continue to see long-range outlooks that are not favorable to much precipitation.

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you