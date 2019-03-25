A ridge of high pressure is bringing warm and dry weather to Arizona. On Tuesday, we’re forecasting the warmest temperatures so far this year, which many locations around the Valley reaching 90 for the first time this year. The big question is will the “official” gauge at the airport get to 90 as well. To be quite honest, it’s about a 50-50, flip of the coin between 89 and 90. And I’m sure folks in the weather departments around town care a lot more about whether we get to 90 than everyone else.
Still, the nice weather will be with us all this week, with highs levelling off in the mid-80s by mid-week thru the weekend. The last day of March is on Sunday and we don’t expect any rain between now and then.