A nice morning is ahead in Phoenix with temps in the 60's and the 70's.
We will see a dry and sunny day with a high of around 98 degrees later this afternoon.
High pressure will build into the region for the middle of the week, kicking our temperatures a little higher.
Highs will climb to 100 for the middle of the week.
It looks like we will break the record for the most 100-degree days ever recorded in Phoenix.
We are at 142 now, the record to beat is 143 days.
Temps will fall by the end of the week though, with highs in the upper 90's for your weekend.
Have a great day!