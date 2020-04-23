Another warm day is on tap for the Valley of the Sun!
Temps will climb to around 97 degrees for your Thursday.
It will be a sunny, dry and breezy afternoon.
High pressure will strengthen over the next several days, bringing what some might call 'hot' weather.
We should see our first 100-degree day of the year Saturday.
The heat continues into next week with more 100s on the way.
Sunday highs will top out at 103.
The above-average temps drag into next week with even hotter weather for Wednesday.
High temperatures in Phoenix next week could climb to 105 degrees.