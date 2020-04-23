Phoenix's temperatures keep climbing! We'll be in the 100s by the weekend.

Another warm day is on tap for the Valley of the Sun!

Temps will climb to around 97 degrees for your Thursday.

It will be a sunny, dry and breezy afternoon.

High pressure will strengthen over the next several days, bringing what some might call 'hot' weather.

We should see our first 100-degree day of the year Saturday.

The heat continues into next week with more 100s on the way.

Sunday highs will top out at 103.

The above-average temps drag into next week with even hotter weather for Wednesday.

High temperatures in Phoenix next week could climb to 105 degrees.

 

