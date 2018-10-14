PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a day of record rainfall in Phoenix, the system responsible for the wet weather is tracking out of Arizona today.
Some patchy fog this morning and a few lingering showers are possible through this evening, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies.
A cold front from the north will sweep through the high country this afternoon and evening. This will kick up winds and continue scattered showers along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains into Monday morning.
A closed low pressure system is the expected to develop Monday afternoon over Arizona. This will bring another widespread rain event to the Valley. Rainfall totals are looking like a half inch to an inch Monday evening through Tuesday.
Snow is expected in the mountains during this period, with snow levels dropping to about 6000 feet. At least an inch or two of snow is possible, but hard to pinpoint that forecast right now.
Conditions dry out Wednesday through the remainder of the work week.
Cooler than normal temperatures persist in the forecast this week, but a warming trend will kick off Wednesday and continue through at least Saturday.
By the way, Phoenix Sky Harbor received 2.19" of rain Saturday. This not only set a record for the day, but it brought the total for the month of October up to 5.32". According to the National Weather Service, this is the wettest October on record, and the fourth wettest month ever. So far this year, we've received 8.72" of rain, which puts us 2.55" above normal.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 75 Sunday with partly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance of showers. Look for a low of 59 tonight with partly cloudy skies. For Monday, mostly sunny with a high of 76. Storm chances are at 60 percent Monday night and 30 percent Tuesday.
