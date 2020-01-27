PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Transportation says winter weather has led to multiple highway closures in Arizona's high country.

"Motorists are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed. Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road and use chains or 4-wheel drive," ADOT said in a press release.

The affected highways are:

State Route 260 which is closed between Star Valley and Heber

State Route 89A which is closed between Sedona and Interstate 17

State Route 87 partially reopened around 12 p.m. on Monday between Phoenix and Payson. The SR 87 northbound lanes remaining closed north of Payson.

"Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow."

* WINTER ROAD CLOSURES, please share***SR 87 NB is closed at MP 256. SR 87 SB is closed at MP 246. SR 260 EB is closed at MP 256. SR 260 WB is closed at MP 302. #aztraffic #payson #knowsnow #snowstorm2021 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 25, 2021