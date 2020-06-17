Another hot day ahead in the Valley.
Temperatures will dip down just a hair for your Wednesday. Highs today will top out around 103 degrees.
We will see some wind, but it won't be as breezy as Tuesday. Plan on gusts around 15-20 mph in the Phoenix area.
Temperatures will hold steady for several days before we start to turn up the heat again.
By Saturday temps will climb to 108 degrees with sunny and dry conditions.
The average high for this time of year is 103 degrees.
Sunday and beyond will bring even more heat, with highs climbing to 111 by Monday.
It looks like we will remain dry for the next seven days.