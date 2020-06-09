It was a pretty good run for the start of June, four days in the 90s. That’s going to end tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure building in from southern California warms us up quite quickly. By Wednesday afternoon, we’ll see a rather seasonal high of 104 degrees. But it will keep getting warmer.
By Thursday, we’re expected a high of 108 and on Friday we’re forecasting 110. That’s borderline heat watch material but so far the weather service has decided to let the week play out a bit more and get a sharper handle on Friday’s temps. Friday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures moderating, but staying about normal, for the weekend into early next week.
Saturday and Sunday look for highs in the 104-107 range. On Monday, the first official day of the monsoon, we’re forecasting a 107. Next Tuesday we could be up around 108. Remember, according to the long range prediction, June is going to be hotter than normal. And it probably won’t rain.