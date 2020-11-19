Our morning started with lows in the lower 60's in the Phoenix area. This afternoon, we'll see highs in the mid-'80s, still well above average. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees.
The strong ridge of high pressure that brought us the heat this week will flatten. The jet stream will bring us a few clouds this afternoon, and expect a few clouds on Friday. After that, a weak, dry system will move through the region on Monday, and it will cool temperatures down in the mid 70's next week.
A lot of folks will be eating outside for Thanksgiving on Thursday. So far, next week looks good on Turkey Day; we will see mostly clear skies and highs in the mid-'70s.