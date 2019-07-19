The monsoon is not going to give the Phoenix area any storms for the next couple of days as a drier air mass from the southwest continues to push into much of Arizona.
The monsoon high responsible for sending Gulf moisture into the state is situated across eastern Arizona and New Mexico. It's expected to migrate towards the Four Corners region Sunday night and into Monday.
The first significant push of monsoon moisture into the area will be Monday. The Valley will have a chance of storms now Monday through at least Wednesday.
Meanwhile, isolated to scattered storms are expected across the White Mountains each day through next week. There may also be a few storms from the San Francisco Peaks through Yavapai County today and tomorrow. Main threats with these storms will be lightning and erratic winds.
Outside of thunderstorms, winds will be breezy this afternoon and evening in the high country.
Temperatures will remain hot, with relatively low humidity to through Saturday. Humidity starts to increase Sunday.
For Phoenix today, look for clouds to kick off the morning. Some virga is possible. Sunshine this afternoon with a high of 109 and a low of 84. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 108. A sunny 109 is expected Sunday with breezy winds during the afternoon and evening hours.
An Ozone Health Watch is in effect for Maricopa County Friday through Sunday.
As for the Cellar Fire, highs will be near 90 degrees, winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph and humidity will be down to close to 15%.