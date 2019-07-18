We're not expecting any storms in the Valley over the next couple of days as a relatively dry air mass mixes into the atmosphere from the west.
While it feels humid this morning with dew points in the mid 50s around the Valley from a bit of a Gulf surge, the humidity should drop off this afternoon. We need some of that fuel for storms to pop with daytime heating, and we really wont have that at high pressure sits around southeastern Arizona.
We will see some storms in the White Mountains today and each day through the weekend. There's also the chance of an isolated storm along the Mogollon Rim and southeast Arizona. Outflows from storms to the southeast of the Valley shouldn't really impact Metro Phoenix, except for some afternoon and evening breeziness.
Storm chances for the Valley enter the forecast later Sunday and there may be a decent chance for storms Monday or Tuesday as high pressure repositions itself across the Four Corners region, and gulf moisture is forced northward into Arizona.
Meanwhile, temperatures around the Valley will creep up to near 110 Friday and Saturday, or just a few degrees above normal.
For the Cellar Fire outside of Prescott, winds will be breezy this afternoon, out of the WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Humidity will be at around 15 to 20 percent. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be generally clear.
Air Quality for Maricopa County is in the moderate category, with an Ozone Health Watch in effect Thursday through Sunday.
For Phoenix today, a mostly sunny day with a high of 108, breezy afternoon winds and a low of 86. For Friday, a mostly sunny and breezy 110.