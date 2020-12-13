No significant rain or snow is in the forecast for the Valley or the mountains over the next seven days as a couple of disturbances only graze northern Arizona for the upcoming week.
For today, locally breezy or gusty winds during the morning hours will subside by this afternoon.
Skies will be mostly clear throughout the day with only a few high clouds passing by from time to time.
In Phoenix today, look for sunshine, light breezes and a high of 63.
Normal for this time of year is 66.
In the mountains, highs will range from the upper 30s to the upper 50s, with many communities across northern Arizona running five to ten degrees below normal.
Tonight and into Monday, a weather system from the Pacific Northwest will ride across the Arizona- Utah border.
This will once again kick up wind gusts in the mountains from the southwest at speeds of 25 to 35 mph.
A reinforcing shot of cool air will also drop temperatures a couple of degrees.
By the middle of the week, high pressure briefly builds in before another disturbance again sweeps across northern Arizona.
Precipitation chances are low with that storm, but winds will kick up again and temps will come down another couple of degrees.
In the Valley this week, highs will remain in the 60s, with the coolest afternoon shaping up to be Tuesday at a high in Phoenix of 62 degrees.
Morning lows will be their coldest Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. In the Valley temps will bottom out in the low to upper 30s.
Periods of clouds will stream through our skies from time to time, especially Monday and Thursday.