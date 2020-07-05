High pressure building across the Southwest will keep temperatures very hot across our Arizona deserts through next weekend.
The placement of this high pressure is allowing a westerly flow of dry air to suppress monsoon moisture.
As a result, we wont see really any thunderstorm activity for the next seven days, with the exception of some isolated storms in far eastern Arizona through Wednesday, then across far southeast Arizona at the end of the week.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Grand Canyon country, below 4000 feet, from 10 a.m. today through 8 p.m. Monday. Hikers should be prepared for afternoon temps in 110 territory.
In the Valley, highs will be around 110, give or take a degree or two, through late next week.
By next weekend, the hottest temperatures of the year are expected, with Valley highs approaching 115.
No cooling thunderstorms are expected in the Metro Phoenix area over the next seven days.
In the high country, winds will be gusty at times on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies, light winds and a high of 112 with a low of 85.