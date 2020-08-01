The extreme heat wave across Arizona continues this weekend and into next week as high pressure aloft remains across the Desert Southwest.
While afternoon highs will be a couple degrees shy of record territory today for Phoenix, we will challenge records tomorrow and Monday.
Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended for the southern deserts, including the Valley until Monday night.
Highs will top out between 110 and 118.
For Phoenix today and tomorrow, morning lows start off in the 90s with an afternoon forecast high of 113 each day.
Afternoon highs will be between 110 and 115 Monday and Tuesday, then drop to at or just below 110 for the remainder of the work week.
In the mountains, Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect below 5000 feet until tonight. Highs here will be between 100 and 110.
As for the status of the monsoon, storm chances are pretty low for the mountains through Tuesday, ranging between 10 and 30 percent along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains.
The Valley looks to stay dry, with only outflow winds expected during the afternoon and evening hours from nearby storms.
By Wednesday and Thursday of the upcoming week, some monsoon moisture from the south looks to deepen across the state as high pressure repositions itself near New Mexico.
While storm chances for the Valley remain quite low, scattered storms are expected in the mountains.
Lastly, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect through Sunday evening for Maricopa County. It may be extended into next week.
In case you were wondering just how hot Phoenix was for the month of July, the National Weather Service reports that July 2020 will go down as the hottest month ever in Phoenix, since records began in 1895, with an average monthly temperature of 98.9.