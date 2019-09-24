The upper level low that brought us all the rain on Monday has settled to the SW of Arizona. It’s cut-off from the main jet stream so is not expected to move much over the next 48 hours. As a result, the weather will remain pretty unsettled for metro Phoenix.
No rain is expected Tuesday night, however by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning we’re expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms. This one doesn’t look quite as strong as Monday’s rain. We’re expected around ½” for most Valley locations with an isolated severe storm a possibility.
The low will finally begin to lift to the northeast on Friday and with it’s departure, our rain chances will exit for now.