Hotter than normal temperatures and dry conditions will continue for the next several days, as high pressure remains the dominant influence in our weather pattern.
Afternoon temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average in the Valley and up to 15 degrees above average in the mountains today.
While skies remain virtually cloudless, wildfire smoke from both California and the Horse Fire in Yavapai County will spread to the east and southeast.
That smoke will remain generally elevated, so it won't have a huge impact on air quality except for areas immediately surrounding Crown King.
Winds will push from northwest to southeast, with occasional gusts in the higher elevations outside of the Valley of up to 25 mph.
Very little change in this weather pattern is expected, but a slow and gradual cooling of a degree or two each day will take place from the middle to end of next week.
No rain is in the forecast for Arizona over the next seven days, so fire danger remains high, with Stage 1 fire restrictions in place for most recreational areas around the state.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny and hazy skies with a high of 96 and a low of 64.
The average high for this time of year is 88 degrees.
Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through Friday, then drop to the low 90s by Saturday.
In the high country, afternoon highs will range from the low 70s to upper 80s, with lows in the 30s to 50s.