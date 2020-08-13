A dangerous heat wave continues across much of Arizona as high pressure situates across the Desert Southwest.
Valley highs will be at or close to 115 with lows near 90 through at least the first half of next week.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until Wednesday evening for Metro Phoenix and a good portion of real estate across the state.
There's a slim chance of isolated showers or storms in the Valley early this evening, with slightly better chances of some blowing dust along susceptible areas like along I-8 and I-10 south of Phoenix.
Remnant moisture from what was Tropical Storm Elida is moistening up the mid-levels of the atmosphere from the southwest, and that's helping to spawn some isolated storms across western Arizona this afternoon and evening.
We're also seeing scattered storms north, east and south of the Valley.
By Friday, high pressure shifts from New Mexico to Arizona.
This will decrease storm coverage across most of the state through Saturday.
By Sunday, high pressure begins to reposition itself near Utah.
This will help open the door for more thunderstorm development across the mountains northeast of the Valley through next Wednesday.
There is a chance some of those storms could ride off the mountains and into the Valley, or send outflows into the Valley and help spawn new storms, during that time.
Stay tuned as we continue to monitor this situation.