The weather has been, at best, unsettled this week as Arizona remained hooked up to the jet stream. As a result, we’re about to experience our four days in the past 5 with highs only in the 60s. Remember that surprise 72 on Tuesday? And we even had a pretty decent snow in extreme eastern Arizona on Wednesday night into Thursday, although the most recent drought report did not reflect that precipitation.
Now a ridge of high pressure moving in from the west is going to nudge the jet stream out of Arizona to the east. One more storm will ride down that jet this weekend and cool us off on Sunday. It will also bring a few rain/snow showers to northern Arizona, but nothing of much consequence. After that, here come the 80s.
Another, stronger high will push into Arizona from the west allowing temperatures to bolt into the low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week. It won’t last long, as yet another storm will not bring us any rain, or snow will still cool us down a bit late next week.
Interestingly, the latest 8-14 day outlook paints a cool and dry picture for Arizona, so we would end February with below-average rain. The March outlook brings back warmer than average temperature, but no great rain/snow chances.